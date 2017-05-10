Wisconsin honors Schier ahead of Trail opening

The Wisconsin State Legislature took time Wednesday to honor the legacy of former Times owner and publisher Frank Schier for his efforts on the Rock River Trail Initiative.

Schier, who passed away in January after a brief battle with cancer, was recognized in a joint resolution by Wisconsin’s General Assembly, which cited his want “to preserve the river corridor and promote its recreational possibilities.”

The move comes just weeks before the grand opening of the Rock River Trail, scheduled for a ribbon cutting ceremony June 3 in Beloit. Further events are planned throughout the grand opening week in cities along the river.

The trail comprises the 320 mile trek of the Rock River from the Horicon Marsh to the Mississippi River. Schier, along with Greg Farnham, co-founded the Rock River Trail Initiative in 2010, and in 2013 the project became a National Water Trail designated by the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior.

Read the complete resolution here.

–Staff report