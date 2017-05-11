Wild Ones plant sale coming May 20

If you enjoy birds, native pollinators and butterflies, a diversity of native plants in your yard will attract them. Plants offered by Wild Ones in our sales are true natives in their pure form not generally found in commercial nurseries. All are native to Winnebago and surrounding counties.

Native plants provide pollen and nectar for pollinators and food for hummingbirds. In addition, some are host plants which provide food for insects needed by baby birds. Many birds are sustained in the fall and winter by the seeds remaining on dead and dying native plants.

Non-native plants usually do not meet these needs. Even cultivars of native plants, having been bred to please humans, often lose their ability to sustain wildlife.

Once established, these native plants require only occasional maintenance – no fertilizers, no pesticides or herbicides, no watering – plus they are beautiful and support wildlife.

Wild Ones will be selling prairie plants on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 4601 Paulson Road.

A variety of woodland native plants will also be sold, while available, at Birdfest 2017, at Colored Sands Forest Preserve, 4 miles northwest of Shirland off Yale Bridge Road, May 13-14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

–Wild Ones