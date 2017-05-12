Illinois National Guard gets certified military judge

CHICAGO — An Illinois family law judge has been certified as the Illinois National Guard’s first military judge.

The Illinois Judge’s Association says in a news release that Madison County Judge Sarah D. Smith recently graduated from the 60th Military Judge Course at the Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was certified as a military judge by the Judge Advocate General of the U.S. Army.

As a military judge, Smith will preside over courts-martial of Illinois Army National Guard members charged with offenses under the Illinois Code of Military Justice.

Smith is a lieutenant colonel in the Illinois Army National Guard who has served overseas in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Poland. She has received a number of service awards, including the Bronze Star Medal and Meritorious Service Medal.

–Associated Press