MetLife to reopen Freeport center and add 150 jobs

FREEPORT — MetLife Home & Auto will reopen the downtown Freeport facility it closed three years ago and add 150 jobs over the next three years.

The Journal-Standard in Freeport reports that officials told MetLife’s approximately 200 existing employees the news this week. Current employees work from home.

The company will recruit 25 employees immediately and 25 more before year’s end. They will add another 100 jobs in 2018 and 2019.

MetLife will refurbish part of the 171,000-square-foot office building and parking deck on the edge of downtown.

The company shut the Freeport facility in 2014 as part of moving 2,600 jobs from several states to a technology campus near Raleigh, North Carolina.

–Associated Press