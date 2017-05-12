U of I OKs $15.9M renovation for new medical school

SPRINGFIELD — The University of Illinois has approved a nearly $16 million renovation for a new medical school at the Urbana-Champaign campus.

The Board of Trustees voted Thursday to spend $15.9 million to upgrade the existing Medical Sciences Building. The 32,000-square-foot facility is the future home of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine. Currently the building houses a regional campus of the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine.

The new medical school is a partnership with the Urbana-based Carle Health System.

Construction is scheduled to start in November and will include renovating the building’s anatomy laboratory, classrooms and administrative offices. The work is slated to be complete by late 2019.

Funding for the project is coming from gifts and institutional funds. The university says no state money will be used.

–Associated Press