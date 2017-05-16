City Market opens Friday

The Rockford City Market opens for the 2017 season on Friday in downtown Rockford. In addition to favorite returning market vendors, visitors can enjoy some new tastes and goods at the market from 13 new vendors.

New vendors for this season include 15th & Chris; Adamson Family Farm LLC; Archie’s Acres; Aromafusion Soap Co.; Beepa’s; Curran’s Orchard; District Bar & Grill; Edgewood Farm Organics; Fire Department Coffee; Jagged Edge Photography; Purpose Goods; Rock Snake Silver Works; and Swedish Soul Fusion.

Along with the opening of Rockford City Market, guests can also enjoy a Peace Dance Flash Mob at 5:30 p.m. on the State Street bridge where members of all ages will be dancing for Peace to the song “Break the Chain” (of violence). The song speaks of the belief that our words and actions can make a difference in our community and the world.

The main stage musical performers for the first Market of the year are Frank Calvanga and Vince Chiarelli with guitarist Andrew Robinson performing on the acoustic stage.

Mercyhealth-Rockton Ave. will be celebrating May’s Stroke Awareness Month with public education regarding stroke risk factors, signs and symptoms, and available stroke interventions. Because high blood pressure is the number one cause of strokes, Mercy is inviting Market guests to stop by for a free blood pressure screening.

And the River District Association will be promoting their upcoming events as well as their Historic Walking Tours going on that night. The tour is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and will start at the Joe Marino statue at the corner of State and Water Streets. Suggested free will donation of $5.

The market is open every Friday from May 19 to September 29 rain or shine. The hours of the market are 3:30-8:30 p.m. before Labor Day, and 3:30-7:30 p.m. after Labor Day.

–Staff report