Bears sign 2nd-round pick TE Shaheen

LAKE FOREST — The Chicago Bears have signed second-round draft pick Adam Shaheen.

The 6-foot-6 tight end from Ashland University led all Division II players at his position in receptions (57) and yards (867) last season. He was tops among all college football tight ends with 16 touchdown catches in 11 games.

The Bears drafted him with the 45th overall pick. The move announced Friday leaves quarterback Mitchell Trubisky of North Carolina as Chicago’s lone unsigned draft pick.

–Associated Press