Lincoln biographer to speak next month at Springfield museum

SPRINGFIELD — The author of a lengthy and well-regarded Abraham Lincoln biography will discuss his work in Springfield next month.

Sidney Blumenthal’s “The Political Life of Abraham Lincoln” will run four volumes when it’s finished. The second volume comes out this month.

Blumenthal will discuss his work and sign books on June 1 at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum. The event is free.

Blumenthal was an aide to former President Bill Clinton and also worked for The Washington Post and The New Yorker.

The library and museum in Springfield has vast collection of Lincoln book and documents, along with millions of items related to all aspects of Illinois history.

–Associated Press