UK police: ‘Number of fatalities’ at Grande concert

LONDON — British police say there have been at least 19 deaths and over 50 injured at a pop concert in the northern city of Manchester.

Emergency services were responding late Monday to “reports of an explosion” at Manchester Arena, according to a statement from Greater Manchester Police.

British Transport Police said its officers were responding to reports of an explosion in the foyer area of the venue at 10:35 p.m. local time.

Witnesses attending the Ariana Grande concert Monday said they heard two loud bangs inside the arena.

If you look towards the left you see the explosion and hear the bang. I hope to GOD everyone is ok, and so glad Jess and Em are. #manchester pic.twitter.com/q81KHGEJ6E — Joe Gregory (@JoeAaronGregory) May 22, 2017

“A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena,” 22-year-old Majid Khan told local news agency Press Association. “It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit.”

A woman who said she worked at the arena as staff, but did not want to be named, said: “All I know is it sounded like a bomb.”

Although authorities had not yet confirmed the cause of the reported explosion, Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron labeled it an attack.

“This is a shocking and horrific attack targeting children and young people who were simply enjoying a concert,” he said.

“My deepest sympathies are with the victims, and with families who have lost loved ones, as well as those desperately waiting for news.”

U.K. Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn commented on Twitter, saying, “Terrible incident in Manchester. My thoughts are with all those affected and our brilliant emergency services.”

Manchester’s Victoria station, which backs onto the venue, has been evacuated and all trains canceled. All approach roads have also been closed by police, who have told members of the public to avoid the area.

The singer’s representative told U.S. entertainment website Billboard that Grande was “OK.”

Greater Manchester Police said it was setting up a “casualty bureau” for the incident, and would provide details on it as soon as possible.

–TNS