Garbage collection delayed for holiday

The garbage collection for City of Rockford residents on Monday, May 29, and the balance of that week, will be delayed one day due to the Memorial Day holiday. Residents that normally have garbage pick-up on Monday will have their collection occur on Tuesday and so on through the subsequent days of the week.

The Household Hazardous Waste site at 3333 Kishwaukee Street will be open as usual the weekend of Saturday, May 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 28, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Please note that the Household Hazardous Waste site is no longer accepting latex paint due to its non-hazardous nature. Oil based paints and paint related solvents and thinners will continue to be accepted.

–City of Rockford