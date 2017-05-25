Illinois to receive $1M of Johnson & Johnson settlement

CHICAGO — Illinois will receive just over $1 million of a $33 million multi-state settlement with Johnson & Johnson to resolve allegations the health care giant sold numerous nonprescription medicines that didn’t meet federal quality requirements.

The settlement was announced Wednesday by attorneys general in 42 states, including in Illinois. The case dates to 2009, when Johnson & Johnson began dozens of voluntary recalls of popular over-the-counter medicines for children and adults, including Tylenol, Motrin and Benadryl.

Those and several other products, made at J&J factories in Puerto Rico and suburban Philadelphia, were recalled for issues including unpleasant smells, metal shards in liquid medicines and wrong ingredient levels. Many products weren’t available in stores for years.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says the settlement serves as a reminder for companies to follow manufacturing processes required by law.

–Associated Press