RAM exhibition Bittersweet Observations begins June 9

Rockford Art Museum (RAM) opens new feature exhibition Bittersweet Observations on Friday, June 9, with a preview reception for museum members from 5 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a free public opening from 6:30 to 9 p.m. RAM hosts a free book signing with exhibiting artist and author Casey Riordan Millard on Saturday, June 10, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The exhibition remains on view through Oct. 1 at Rockford Art Museum, 711 N. Main St., Rockford.

Bittersweet Observations explores the grown-up wonder of childlike nostalgia in a dramatic, fairytale setting through paintings, drawings, prints, animation and installations by Cincinnati artist, author and illustrator Casey Riordan Millard; Rockford artist and illustrator Jenny Mathews; Rockford printmaker Sarah Reed-McNamara; and Rockford custom craftsman Jeremy Klonicki.

Jenny Matthews

Millard’s Shark Girl series will catapult viewers into the life of a bizarre half-shark, half-girl’s imaginary world. The artist created the character while confronting her rational and irrational fears during a search for solace from the heartbreak of mortality. Shark Girl and Belly Button is her first children’s book. Full list of related education programs, including $5 Family Fridays and Storytime Saturdays, at rockfordartmuseum.org.

The feature exhibition is on view at RAM in Funderburg and Kuller Galleries, on the museum’s main level. Concurrent exhibits on view at RAM in Anderson Gallery, on the lower level, include selections from the Rockford Art Museum Collection, through Nov. 12.

Bittersweet Observations is organized by Rockford Art Museum, curated by RAM Curator Carrie Johnson. This exhibition and its related educational programming are sponsored by Women’s Art Board and Niccole Ranz, In Home Medical Group; partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and by the Armer Ahlstrand Charitable Foundation.

Casey Riordan Millard

–RAM