Sheriff Gary Caruana nixes plan to house ICE detainees

By Jim Hagerty

Contributor

DOWNTOWN — The Winnebago County Jail will not be used to house immigration detainees under an agreement with the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana and Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney announced Thursday, May 25.

The announcement comes after weeks of contention over the proposed partnership that would have sent as many 128 ICE detainees, mostly undocumented immigrants, to the jail from various locations around the country.

Economically, the sheriff said the detention center wing of the jail could have brought the county more that $3 million per year.

But Caruana had presented conditions to ICE that he insisted upon in order for the plan to move forward.

“I had five stipulations,” Caruana said. “They said they could not meet the criteria–the categories that I stipulated.”

The stipulations were:

The sheriff would have full control of the program and there would no changes to local law enforcement;

Civil detainees would not be detained here, only those charged with mid- to high-level felonies;

A 30-day out clause be in place in case the the county wants to close the detention center;

Profits from the program would be used to fund public safety projects; and

The program would be monitored by the community and county board through transparent reports.

“I want to thank the sheriff,” Haney said. “From the initial forum about a month ago, he was very clear and up front. Number 1, is that this is his jail, and it would house folks that met his standards and the community’s standards. This (process) was open and transparent. The sheriff did his due diligence and was true to his word that this would have been, had he recommended it, a (county) board decision.”

The Rock River Times will have more on this story in Wednesday’s print edition.