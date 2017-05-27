Discovery Center to participate in Blue Star Museums for vets

The Discovery Center Museum announced the launch of Blue Star Museums, a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense, and more than 2,000 museums across America to offer free admission to the nation’s active duty military personnel including National Guard and Reserve and their families.

Between Memorial Day, May 29 and Labor Day, September 4, active duty military personnel and up to five family members will be provided with free admission to Discovery Center. This free admission program is available to any bearer of a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), a DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card, which includes active duty U.S. military – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, as well as members of the National Guard and Reserve, U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps.

The initiative is part of a partnership with Blue Star Museums and in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families and the Department of Defense. The complete list of participating museums is available at arts.gov/bluestarmuseums.

Throughout the year, Discovery Center offers $1 off admission to active military and their immediate family.

–Discovery Center