Illinois House taking a crack at budget

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois House is holding a public review of a state budget plan.

Democratic leadership scheduled committee hearings Sunday afternoon for the $37.3 billion spending outline the Senate approved and sent across the state Capitol last week.

Senate Democrats adopted the proposal after they said they couldn’t wait for a negotiated agreement with Republicans. The General Assembly’s scheduled adjournment is Wednesday.

GOP Gov. Rauner and the Democratic-controlled General Assembly have been unable to agree on an annual spending plan for two years. Neither House nor Senate has adopted measures Rauner says are necessary to his agreement on a budget.

Three House committees was to break down the plan starting at 2 p.m. Sunday. Two others were set to discuss it at 4:30 p.m.

–Associated Press