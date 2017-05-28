ISU cybersecurity program gets $3M

NORMAL — Illinois State University is getting a $3 million boost for its new cybersecurity program that’ll start this fall.

The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reports that Bloomington-based State Farm is giving the university the money. Most of it will be used to create an endowed chair position with the rest of it going to program enhancements and renovating space.

ISU President Larry Dietz says the innovative new major can help students succeed in a technology-driven world.

The cybersecurity program was approved by the Illinois Board of Higher Education in December.

Officials say they’ll develop new lab space for the program.

Roughly 21,000 undergraduate and graduate students attend ISU.

