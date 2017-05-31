Shop the Blocks comes to City Market

The first Shop the Blocks begins this Friday, June 2 during the Rockford City Market.

Shop the Blocks seeks to bring together the community to come out and experience the unique shopping experiences in Downtown Rockford, while these small businesses offer sidewalk sales and specials on each first Friday of each month. Not only do attendees get to experience Shop the Blocks, but they also get to experience the Rockford City Market and the activities available to all ages.

At the gates this week, Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden will be promoting their 2017 Garden Fair, which is this weekend. Klehm will be offering discounted admission tickets at their booth on South Water Street. For more information, visit klehm.org.

The market is open every Friday through Sept. 29 rain or shine. The hours of the market are 3:30 to 8:30 p.m. before Labor Day, and 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. after Labor Day.

–RACVB