The Arc Brings Sprout Film Festival to the community

The Sprout Film Festival, a festival of short films and music videos by and about people with developmental disabilities, will be presented by The Arc of Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties on August 5. The Festival will provide viewers with an enjoyable and enlightening experience; breaking down stereotypes, promoting greater acceptance of differences and increasing awareness of similarities.

The Sprout Film Festival is made possible through a generous grant from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois. The Arc is presenting the Sprout Film Festival, founded in New York in 2003, to local audiences for the first time.

Amy Newell, Executive Director of The Arc, says, “The Sprout Film Festival is designed to raise the profile of individuals with developmental disabilities – both as artists engaged in filmmaking and as subjects of insightful and entertaining films.”

There will be two unique screenings, 2 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., at Rockford Public Library, Nordlof Center, 118 N. Main St. Each screening will feature a different group of films tailored to the audience.

There are two different ticket prices for the Sprout Film Festival. The afternoon show focuses on individuals and their families with intellectual and developmental disabilities and is FREE. The evening showing is primarily for the general public with tickets costing $5. Tickets are available by calling The Arc, 815-965-3455, or by visiting their office at 1222 E. State St.

To learn more, and to see a full calendar of events, visit arcwbo.org.

–The Arc