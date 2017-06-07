Cooking demos return to this week’s City Market

Each year, tons of vendors bring their unique flavors and products to the Rockford City Market. A portion of these vendors sell some of the freshest locally grown produce in the area.

Residents can come out this Friday as the first cooking demonstration at the Rockford City Market takes place. These cooking demonstrations allow guests to see how they are able to first hand use the fresh produce available at the City Market in their own kitchen.

Also, this week sees Mystery Loves Company performing on the main stage from 4:30-8 p.m. and Secret Serenade on the acoustic stage from 5:30-8 p.m.

Rockford Lutheran will be offering free face painting while promoting their school programs. Rockford Public Library will be promoting literacy and their summer reading program by offering a craft in their summer program theme, “Read by Design.” Leaf River Woodcrafters will be offering their wood furniture, wood burnt plaques, and custom name signs. And PFLAG Rockford Chapter will be offering information on the education, support and advocacy they bring to the LGBTQ Community.

The market is open every Friday through September 29 rain or shine.

