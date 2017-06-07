State Street Mile set for Aug. 5

The 33rd annual State Street Mile, presented by SwedishAmerican, a division of UW Health, will be held Saturday, Aug. 5 in downtown Rockford and registration is now available. Participants can register online by visiting bit.ly/StateStreetMile.

The event includes five individual races including a Masters Heat for men and women 40 years and older; Open Heat for men and women 17 – 39 years old; Ben Newson Jr. run for both boys and girls K-12; and a FREE kids fun run for children 12 years and younger. The committee also is offering a School Challenge; high school, middle school and elementary schools are invited to participate. The school with the most participation at each level will receive cash awards for their athletic departments. High school – $1,000; middle school – $750; and elementary school – $500. Students, faculty and staff are all encouraged to attend.

State Street Mile will start on East State Street (near SwedishAmerican Hospital; Camelot Tower) and will finish near the City Market pavilion. Prize money will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in the Open heat and first place overall male and female in the Masters heat. The race benefits both the Rockford Sports Coalition and Rockford Wildcats youth running team.

“The SwedishAmerican State Street Mile is the fastest race in the Midwest and we encourage all age groups and level of runners to attend,” says Race Director Rick Durso. “The event benefits two local groups who are committed to the health and wellness of our children, plus this year we are extending the school challenge to both middle schools and elementary schools.”

For more information on the SwedishAmerican State Street Mile, contact Race Director Rick Durso, 815-985-7656 or like us on Facebook at facebook.com/statestreetmilerockford.

–SwedishAmerican