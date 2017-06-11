Lincoln museum opens exhibit on Illinois’ baseball history

SPRINGFIELD — A new exhibit at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will explore the state’s connections to baseball, from Little League to the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox.

The exhibit opened Friday and will be on display in the Springfield library through the end of the year. It includes rare photographs, programs and artifacts such as a metal ball that was awarded after a state tournament in Rockford in 1865.

In an 1860 document, several of Lincoln’s friends create a club “for the purposes of playing baseball.”

Alan Lowe is executive director of the library and museum. Lowe says he’s happy the exhibit will show visitors “the many ways Illinois has embraced baseball through the decades.”

