Marengo rallies together after home explosion

MARENGO — Residents have rallied together after a home explosion damaged more than 50 houses, sent two people to the hospital and left more than a hundred without power.

A house in Marengo exploded around 5 a.m. Sunday, completely leveling the home next door and causing four others to catch fire. City officials estimate eight to 10 homes in the area were left uninhabitable, and debris was scattered in the neighborhood.

Marengo resident Bill Barry says the town has pulled together in the face of the disaster.

Local businesses have also offered assistance. Pointers Saloon in downtown Marengo offered $500 gift cards to displaced residents and $250 to those without electricity.

Officials from electric utility Commonwealth Edison say nearly 140 customers were affected by the incident.

–Associated Press