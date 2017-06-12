State Sen. Tim Bivins says he won’t run for re-election

DIXON — Illinois state Sen. Tim Bivins of Dixon says he’ll finish his current term but he won’t run for re-election next year.

The Republican lawmaker made the announcement Monday morning on WIXN radio in Dixon. Bivins will have spent more than a decade in Springfield when he steps down in early 2019. He says that’s enough time and he’s decided to move on and let someone else take the seat. Bivins says he’s in good health but he would like to stay closer to home.

Bivins was appointed to represent the 45th Illinois Senate district in 2008 when longtime State Sen. Todd Sieben stepped down. He won his current term running unopposed.

He previously served as Lee County Sheriff for 20 years.

Bivins says he’s most proud of helping pass legislation requiring public schools to have child sexual abuse prevention programming.

–Associated Press