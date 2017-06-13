Abraham Lincoln library suspends National Archives search

SPRINGFIELD — Officials of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum say the state is suspending a project searching the National Archives for papers written by Abraham Lincoln.

Library spokesman Chris Wills tells The State Journal-Register the search is on hold while the library focuses on handling 100,000 collected documents and deciding what additional material to gather. Wills couldn’t say how long the search will be suspended.

He says the project’s priority is to improve its procedures and policies so that the staff’s work and taxpayers’ money isn’t wasted.

The National Archives in Washington, D.C., has provided the bulk of Lincoln documents added in recent years to the Papers of Abraham Lincoln Project.

Contracts for two researchers based in Washington, D.C., and three other workers in Springfield will expire June 30.

–Associated Press