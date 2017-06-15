International Student Exchange comes to City Market

For the past month, hundreds have come to spend their summer evenings in Downtown Rockford for the Rockford City Market. The market continues this Friday with live music, free activities, delicious food, fresh produce and a great atmosphere.

Paper Airplane, an acoustic guitar and vocal duo playing an unexpected mix of songs from the ‘60s to today, coffeehouse style, play the Market’s main stage; Steve McClanahan mans the Water Street acoustic stage.

The International Student Exchange will be teaching about their student exchange program while offering a free craft where kids can make their own passports. And all ages are welcome to join Rock River Chess Club for a casual game of chess. There will be several chessboards for visitors to play, with Rock River Chess volunteers on hand to teach the game and answer any questions.

At the Arts Council booth, RKFD Collection artists will be painting live on site as well as offering their prints, canvases, shirts and hats for sale.

And Winnebago County CASA will be supervising the front gates of the Market. CASA volunteers are trained community members who are appointed by the Juvenile Court Judge to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children who are brought before the court.

The market is open every Friday until September 29 rain or shine. The hours of the market are 3:30-8:30 p.m. before Labor Day, and 3:30-7:30 p.m. after Labor Day. For information visit rockfordcitymarket.com.

–RACVB