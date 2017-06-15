Prairie Preservation group awarded grant

The Prairie Preservation Society of Ogle County (PPSOC) has been awarded a second grant for stewardship work on the Sand Ridge Prairie which it purchased over seven years ago. The grant, awarded by the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation, will support activities to help the native ecosystem, including restoring a degraded deciduous woods to oak savannah, and flora and fauna surveys in addition to extending the work done with the first grant.

Impressive stewardship work was accomplished with the funds from the first grant, including removal of invasive weeds and overgrown conifers, conducting prescribed burns, and collecting and dispersing seeds in sites to re-establish the native ecosystem.

Work will be done by volunteers, including PPSOC members and those in the general public who are interested in helping. Anyone who wants to help should contact PPSOC at 815-238-2683, 815-732-7332, russboutdoors@yahoo.com or sonia.vogl@gmail.com.

PPSOC will also conduct wildflower walks to acquaint people with the beauty and wonder of this natural jewel, which has been considered the finest sand prairie in northern Illinois.

In order to qualify for matching grant funds, PPSOC is required to raise money through donations.

PPSOC is a non-profit 501 C(3) organization.

–Sonia Vogl