Money-wasting NIU president to get $600K buyout

DEKALB — Northern Illinois University will pay President Doug Baker about $600,000 plus benefits when he steps down later this month.

Baker announced Thursday that he is resigning in the wake of a state investigation accusing him and other administrators of mismanagement when it comes to hiring consultants. Later that day trustees emerged from a nearly seven-hour closed session to announce his severance arrangement. Under the deal, Baker will receive a full year’s salary of $450,000 and $137,000 to not serve as a member of the College of Business faculty.

NIU’s executive vice president and provost, Lisa Freeman, will serve as the DeKalb school’s interim president starting July 1. Baker’s last day is June 30. Freeman says she doesn’t plan to pursue the position permanently and will serve until a replacement is found.

