Murderer Nelson dies in prison at 85

ROCKFORD — An 85-year-old Rockford man who was convicted of killing his six children in 1978 has died.

The Rockford Register Star reports that Simon Peter Nelson was confirmed dead on Sunday at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. The Sangamon County coroner says the preliminary cause of death is natural causes.

Nelson was serving a 100-year prison sentence for the deaths of his children, who ranged in age from 3 to 12.

On Jan. 7, 1978, the children were attacked in their sleep, each were struck on the head and then stabbed. The family’s dog was also killed.

Nelson was denied parole 18 times since becoming eligible for parole in 1986.

–Associated Press