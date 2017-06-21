Junior League with fun for kids at this week’s Market

The Rockford City Market continues this week with stuff to do for the whole family.

The Rockford Area Illini Club will be offering a free activity while promoting its programs in fellowship, leadership, assistance and scholarship giving within the University of Illinois.

Junior League of Rockford, a nonprofit organization of women promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers, will be offering a free Dino Matching Game and Bubble Blower Engineering Station for the kids.

Law and Love take the main stage at 4:30 p.m. with Luke Arnold on the Water Street acoustic stage at 5:30 p.m.

Rockford Illustrating will be promoting their second Children’s book published by Zombie Logic Press, Atrocious Poems A to Z. Illustrator Jenny M. Matthews and writer Thomas Vaultonburg will be on hand to sign copies for sale and artwork will be on display.

The City Market is open every Friday through Sept. 29, rain or shine. For more information visit rockfordcitymarket.com.

–Staff report