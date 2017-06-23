Gorski to retire from SwedishAmerican

ROCKFORD — SwedishAmerican president and CEO Dr. Bill Gorski is set to retire July 1, the health care group said Friday in a statement.

“Dr. Gorski has been an incredible CEO for SwedishAmerican focusing on quality healthcare, greater access, and community service and need,” said Dan Ross, SwedishAmerican Board chairman.

“I have been impressed with Dr. Gorski’s steady demeanor and vast knowledge and understanding of healthcare and its many stakeholders as he has led Swedes to great achievement in a time of dynamic change. In addition, he has built a deep and broad management team who are ready and able to succeed him.”

A frequent public speaker, Gorski is currently on the Transform Rockford Steering committee, a member of the Board of Alignment Rockford, member of the Rockford Area Economic Development Council, past chairman of the Rockford Health Council, as well as a member of numerous community boards. He has chaired successful local fundraising campaigns for Rockford Public Schools, United Way, and Rock Valley College Foundation.

“It has been the honor of my professional life to serve as the President and CEO of SwedishAmerican Health System,” Gorski said. “Together we have built the largest and most preferred health system in our region. Most importantly, we have done so while always remaining true to our mission, vision and values, and in so doing honoring the trust that our patients place in us.”

Gorski held the positions of president and CEO for the past 16 years. Dr. Michael Born, currently SwedishAmerican’s Chief Medical Officer and Chief Quality Officer, will succeed Gorski in both roles.

–Staff report