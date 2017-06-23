Lawmakers meeting again to try to reach budget deal

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Legislature is holding another day of a special session with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic leaders still at odds over an elusive budget deal.

Lawmakers will meet Friday for the third straight day of a session that could continue through the end of the month.

Rauner called the session to try to force a deal before July 1, when Illinois could enter its third fiscal year without a budget.

Not passing a budget could trigger a downgrade of Illinois’ credit rating to “junk” status. It also would mean no state money for schools, and the Illinois Department of Transportation has said roadwork will halt.

House Speaker Michael Madigan has scheduled hearings on a property tax freeze Rauner wants but Democrats say could hurt schools and local governments.

–Associated Press