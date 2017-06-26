Madigan, like Rauner, lists ‘non-budget’ demands for deal

SPRINGFIELD — The speaker of the Illinois House says he has his own agenda unrelated to the state budget for which he wants Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s agreement.

Speaker Michael Madigan is a Chicago Democrat. He has resisted for two years Rauner’s demands for pro-business changes in exchange for a budget deal.

The State Journal-Register reports that Madigan said Sunday his list includes Rauner’s promise to sign a Democratic school-funding overhaul. Rauner promised to veto it.

Madigan also says he wants Rauner to accede to legislation regulating insurance rates for workers compensation. Democrats say 2011 cost-cutting changes didn’t reduce rates.

There’s been no annual budget since 2015 and another fiscal year ends Friday.

Republicans say Madigan is adding issues at the last minute but says they’re willing to negotiate.

–Associated Press