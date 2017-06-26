Social service groups warn of dire outcomes without budget

CHICAGO — Organizations that provide social services in Illinois are warning of dire consequences if state legislators don’t come up with a budget this week.

Chicago-based Family Focus, which works with small children and their families, says it’ll lay off 100 employees, or about 70 percent of its staff. The organization’s CEO says Illinois owes $2.7 million for work that’s already been completed, creating a “severe cash flow crisis.”

An Aurora domestic violence shelter has already cut about 33 percent of its staff. The Daily Herald reports Mutual Ground has had to turn away 54 adults and 12 children this year.

Legislators are meeting in special session in an attempt to approve a budget. If they fail to approve a budget by Saturday, Illinois enters a third year without a spending plan.

–Associated Press