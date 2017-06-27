Stockman named public works chief

DOWNTOWN — City Hall stalwart Mark Stockman has been tipped as Mayor Tom McNamara’s new head of Public Works.

Stockman, a 28-year veteran of the public works team, previously directed the Streets and Transportation Division of the Public Works Department. That department maintains and regulates city-owned parking lots, all streets and right-of-ways, and city vehicles, equipment and buildings.

The long-time civil servant has been acting head of Public Works since Matt Vitner resigned on May 8. Vitner, in various roles, had directed the city’s Capital Improvement projects, as well as its engineering and stormwater management programs.

McNamara Tuesday said he was delighted to have Stockman stay on as the permanent head of the department.

“Since taking on the leadership role in early May, Mark has demonstrated his leadership in the department,” the mayor said in a statement. “We have a talented and committed group of employees in our Public Works Department and I’m pleased that Mark will be taking on this new role.”

Tim Hanson, Executive Director of the Rock River Water Reclamation District and a former Director of Public Works for the City of Rockford, says Stockman is the perfect choice to lead the department.

“When I joined the City in 2007, I witnessed Mark’s work ethic, knowledge base and dedication to customer service,” says Hanson, who served on McNamara’s transition team. “He has a vast understanding of public works from streets to water, landscaping to snow plowing. He is an excellent manager, respected by fellow employees and he works collaboratively with other organizations to serve the city’s residents.”

Stockman's appointment is subject to council approval. That vote will come at the regular July 10 city council meeting.

