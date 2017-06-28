SupplyCore donates $16K to MELD, RAMP

Rockford’s SupplyCore Tuesday distributed $16,000 to Rockford MELD and RAMP after what the company called a successful employee fund drive.

Funds were presented during a special ceremony attended by employees and agency representatives Tuesday at SupplyCore’s offices, 303 N. Main St.

President and CEO Peter Provenzano says a company-wide culture of volunteerism and giving back to the community is important for his company.

“SupplyCore is committed to the greater Rockford community and wants to support local organizations whenever we can,” Provenzano said. “Our employees dedicate thousands of hours of volunteer time both through our company and for projects they are passionate about outside of work. We are a stronger company because of their dedication to giving.”

Employees raise money for various causes throughout the year, and this particular fundraiser – which involved employees donating and bidding on auction items – dates back to 2011.

They exceeded their goal and raised $7,989 this year. SupplyCore matched the donations giving MELD and RAMP each $8,000. The efforts inspired additional corporate giving as employees reached out to local businesses for auction donations.

–Staff report