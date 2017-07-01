Roads reopen, oil cleanup remains after train derailment

PLAINFIELD — Most roads have reopened in Plainfield after a train carrying crude oil derailed about 40 miles southwest of Chicago.

Plainfield police say it will take several days to clean up an estimated 45,000 gallons of oil near Route 59 and Riverwalk Court, near the village’s downtown business district.

Twenty train cars belonging to Canadian National Railway derailed around 7 p.m. Friday. Oil leaked from at least two cars and possibly a third.









There were no injuries. Police say Plainfield residents are not in any immediate danger.

Sgt. Mike Fisher says the DuPage River is nearby but oil hasn’t reached it. The cause of the derailment is being investigated Saturday.

