Sharp returns to Blackhawks, agrees to 1-year deal

CHICAGO — Patrick Sharp, a high-scoring winger who helped the Blackhawks win three Stanley Cup championships before getting traded, is returning to Chicago for a second stint.

The 35-year-old veteran agreed to a one-year contract on Saturday.

Sharp spent 10 seasons with the Blackhawks from 2005 to 2015 and had 511 points (239 goals). He scored more than 30 goals four times in that span and helped transform Chicago into one of the most successful franchises along with Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.

Sharp got dealt to Dallas in a salary cap move after the Blackhawks beat Tampa Bay for the championship in 2015.

–Associated Press








