Friends, family still searching for missing Loves Park woman

By Jim Hagerty

Contributor

LOVES PARK — Hundreds of people have joined the search for a missing Loves Park woman.

Emily Anderson, 25, was last seen June 19. After finishing her shift at Shooters North, where she’s employed as a bartender, Emily was seen at Neighbors Bar and Grill and Steak ‘n Shake before being spotted around 2:30 a.m., inside the Wal-Mart on Northridge Drive. Her car, a silver Pontiac Grand Am with Illinois license number V414149, is also missing.

It was initially reported that Emily was at Slots of Fortune in Roscoe before she sent missing. Several people reported on social media that her car was seen in Freeport in the days following but neither the vehicle or Anderson was located there.

Emily has epilepsy and is could be without her medication. Cait Dull, Emily’s sister says all leads are being followed, even the possibility that she left the area by choice. However, leaving her family and friends without a word is something those close to her say she would not do. That means she may have gone against her will.

Family members are not ready to accept that their loved one has been met with harm. They are still holding onto hope. However, they also realize that 25-year-old women do not just disappear without a trace. That is why their search efforts are forcing them to consider the worst possibilities.

“We think people know (something),” Dull said “(That) something bad happened and they are afraid to talk.”

Dull said that if Emily is out there, she will see the thousands of pleas for her to contact someone or come home.

In the last two weeks, volunteers have organized a benefit concert and candlelight vigil. A $12,000 reward is being offered for information leading to her return.

Detectives with the Loves Park Police Department are also following up on dozens of tips. They’ve talked to people closest to Emily, hoping to glean information about her whereabouts. However, without credible information or physical evidence, investigators will continue to treat the situation as a missing person’s case.

“My family and I appreciate everyone’s concern and constantly checking on us during this horrific time,” Dull said. “It really does mean a lot to us. My sister is deeply missed and we wish she would be returned to us.”

Emily is 5-foot-5 and approximately 140 pounds. She has black hair, green eyes, piercings on her ears and nose, and tattoos on her chest and arms. She was last seen wearing black pants and a white shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Loves Park Police Department at 815-654-5015 during normal business hours. After hours tips can be shared by calling the Loves Park Police non-emergency number at 815-282-2600. R.