Come check out local food vendors at the City Market

This Friday, come out to do your grocery shopping at the City Market and support local vendors and food growers. City Market vendors have lettuces, salad mixes, radishes, artisan breads, gourmet cheeses, dilly beans, salsas and much more.

Kelly Steward’s Americana sounds will be on the main stage, with acoustic performer Suzy on the Water Street stage. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society will be promoting their Light the Night Walk which funds research to find cures and ensures access to treatment for all blood cancer patients. The organization will be offering a free paper lantern craft as well as coloring activities.

And Midway Village will be offering a free craft activity and promoting the many events at Midway Village Museum this summer. Winnebago Buy Local will be manning the gates.

This week’s Market will be open until 8:30 p.m. Events kick off at 3:30 p.m. For more information visit rockfordcitymarket.com.

–Staff report