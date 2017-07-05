Rockford Habitat hosts neighborhood garage sale

Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity (RAHFH) Homeowners are organizing a large, neighborhood-wide garage sale in the Beverly Park Neighborhood. Beverly Park is bounded by Auburn to the south, Kilburn to the east, and Central to the west.

The garage sales will be held this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are at least twenty houses participating.

Tiltyla Stone, neighborhood resident and Habitat homeowner, is organizing the neighborhood-wide sale in an attempt to bring the neighborhood together while giving neighborhood residents an opportunity to clean out their houses and to make some money. This is the first of what she hopes will be many years for the neighborhood sale.

RAHFH has built over seventy homes in the Beverly Park Neighborhood. The organization seeks to improve housing opportunities, neighborhoods, and lives through the construction of safe, decent, affordable homes. RAHFH is supporting the garage sale effort through advertisement, but the event is 100 percent resident driven and led.

For more information visit rockfordhabitat.org.

–Staff report