St. Anthony’s given high marks for heart attack care

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR ACTION Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2017, one of only 193 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

The award recognizes the medical center’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients, and signifies that OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care, as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association.

“This recognition is the result of focused teamwork and commitment by our caregivers and leaders to provide patients with the fastest and most effective care possible,” said Dr. Thomas Isaacson, Vice President of Cardiovascular Medical Services – OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute. “For our community, this distinction means they have access to a local hospital that is in a very elite group nationwide. Our patients can absolutely expect safe, highest quality care for a life threatening incident.”

The Center for Disease Control estimates that over 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.

–OSF HealthCare