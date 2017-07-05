Wild Ones welcomes you to invite nature home

Wild Ones, Natural Landscapers of Rock River Valley, will host a lecture and tour of natural yards to encourage and assist residents in understanding and supporting pollinators, birds and other wildlife.

This fascinating event begins Thursday, July 13 with a presentation by Heather Holm, author of the recently released book, “Bees: An Identification and Native Plant Forage Guide,” and continues with self-guided tours of eight natural yards and public spaces on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16. To learn more about Heather Holm and her work, visit pollinatorsnativeplants.com.

The lecture will be held at 7 p.m. July 13, at the Northern Illinois University Rockford Campus, 8500 E. State St. Doors open at 6 p.m. with registration and refreshments until 7 p.m.

The natural yard tours at two public spaces and six private homes will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15, and from 1-4 p.m. July 16.

For a complete list of lectures and locations call 815-985-4064 or visit wildonesrrvc.com.

–Staff report