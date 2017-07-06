Arson suspected in 3 Rockford fires

By Jim Hagerty

Contributor

ROCKFORD – There is a strong possibility that at least three recent Rockford fires are the result of arson.

That’s what Division Chief Matt Knott said Thursday morning as crews battled a blaze at 616 7th St.

The fire was the fourth since the Hanley Furniture building went up in flames June 25 as a room of patrons were eating inside the adjacent Magpie restaurant.

The Hanley has since been razed. The cause of the fire is unknown, but officials say it started in the rear of the building.

A fire that gutted the three-story home of El Olivo Grocery at 301 Seventh St., also started near the rear exterior. That building and the adjacent El Navegante Bar will likely be total losses, RFD said.

Officials say another small fire in a vacant building in the 800 block of South Main Street started from inside.

“Arson is definitely something we are suspecting in a lot of these fires,” Knott said. “It’s quite clear we have a fire problem.”

Knott said while each fire was the result of human involvement, the South Main Street Blaze does not appear to be the work of an arsonist. Whether the ones set intentionally are linked to the same person is also not known at this time.

“All of our investigators have been working on these fires since last Sunday (June 25),” Knott said. “We’ve worked a lot of different leads. We have some video tapes of some different fires. We’ve talked to numerous witnesses and also some people of interest.”

The vacant 616 Seventh St. was razed Thursday morning. El Olivo Grocery in reportedly set for demolition in coming weeks.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara is scheduled to speak to reporters about the string of fires Thursday afternoon. The Rock River Times will have more on this story as it develops.