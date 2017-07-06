Fitzgerald Funeral Home supports business of saving lives

Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory says it’s invested in a new app that can help save lives.

Fitzgerald is offering local residents to download the Vital ICE (In Case of Emergency) app, from either the Apple App Store or Google Play, for their smart phone and enter in their code: 1914. The funeral home says it’s making this potentially life-saving app available for free to download in the community as a way of showing their gratitude for allowing them to serve you.

“We recognized a very unique opportunity to assist our local first responders through an ingenious marketing initiative that could help save lives,” Fitzgerald said in a release.

In the event of an emergency, first responders can use the Vital ICE app to retrieve the user’s vital information. This information can then be easily taken on the ambulance to the hospital, or sent directly to the hospital from the Vital ICE app, where ER staff can further access this critical information.

For more information visit vitalboards.com/vitalice.

–Staff report