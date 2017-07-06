Horse owners mourn the loss of 18 horses killed

PLAINFIELD — Stable owners are rallying to help after a fire at a boarding facility in suburban Chicago killed more than a dozen horses.

The fire that killed 18 horses was reported Wednesday morning at Del Real Stables near Plainfield, a village about 30 miles southwest of Chicago. Two people were injured while trying to rescue the animals.

Plainfield Fire Deputy Chief Jon Stratton says 30 horses were present at the time of the fire.

Laura Powers is a veterinarian at Premier Equine Veterinary Service and is helping care for the 12 surviving horses. She says the stable’s owners are stunned and still coming to terms with what they lost in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

–Associated Press