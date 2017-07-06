June average temps just above normal

CHAMPAIGN — Climatologists say the average temperature for June across Illinois was 72.8 degrees — 0.9 degrees above normal.

A Wednesday statement from the Illinois State Water Survey says that in the first 14 days of the month, temperatures were about 4 degrees above normal. But they were about 2 degrees below normal in the final 16 days.

Illinois State Climatologist Jim Angel says that gave June a kind of “split personality” when it came to weather.

The same was true when it came to rainfall. In the first two weeks of June, there was just a quarter of an inch of rain on average statewide. In the last two weeks though, there were 3 inches.

The statewide average for rainfall in June was 3.27 inches. That’s 0.9 inches below normal.

