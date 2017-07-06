Urban Equity follows through on lawsuits

ROCKFORD — The lawyer for Urban Equity Properties has followed through on threats of legal action against persons he says defamed the company and its CEO, Justin Fern.

Jeff Orduno, counsel for Urban Equity, told The Times Friday that lawsuits would be coming for some who had taken to social media in the wake of the Hanley Building fire.

“As to everyone who has arguably defamed Justin, Urban Equity Properties LLC, and/or Hanley Lofts LLC on social media or elsewhere, you have until July 3, 2017 to retract your libel and slander or make an apology,” Orduno told the paper.

“By July 5, 2017, I am suing everyone who stands by their defamatory blather by leaving it posted or not retracting it. Everyone.”

Orduno Tuesday produced a list of 10 names on Facebook for which he was seeking further information. Of those, nine have been hit with lawsuits by Hanley Lofts LLC, the owner of the Hanley. Urban Equity and Fern are listed as co-plaintiffs.

“I sued 9 people yesterday on behalf of my clients,” Orduno said on Facebook. “The Judge will figure it out from here. I’ll see those 9 folks, and maybe more to come, in Court. Thus ends my comments on a pending legal matter.”

The cases are filed in the Winnebago County Circuit Court.

Officials are investigating the Hanley blaze as a possible arson as a string of fires have hit Rockford.

–Staff report