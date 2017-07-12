Buy Local hosts ice cream social, Sunday

Winnebago Buy Local hosts A Totally Local Ice Cream Social this Sunday, 1-4 p.m. at the Lombardi Club, 209 Olive St.

The goal of the event is to bring the community closer to local business owners in a “SWEET” way. The admission is $5 per person and guests will receive a scoop of Locally-Made Dairyhaus Ice Cream in a bowl, or they can choose a Root Beer Float with Locally-Made Root Beer from Prairie Street Brewing Company. Then guests will travel down the line of over a dozen wacky toppings, all scooped out by local business owners.

This gives a way for business owners and community members, (especially our youth) to connect and get to know each other. Local business owners are encouraged to hand out coupons or specials with their toppings and engage the community.

Other entertainment includes Pickles the Clown, Johnny Silver the Magician, Free Face Painting, Special Moments Photo Booth, a Dance Contest and Music by Hits DJ and more.

This year, we are encouraging guests to bring school supplies to donate to the “Families in Transition” program through RPS 205 and surrounding areas. This program helps children who do not have permanent homes receive school supplies and other necessities throughout the year so they can receive the best education possible. A full list of school supplies we are collecting, plus more event details can be found on our Facebook Event Page: facebook.com/events/115384808997117.

–Winnebago Buy Local