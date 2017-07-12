Storms bring flooding outside Chicago

MUNDELEIN — A line of thunderstorms moved across northern Illinois bringing flooding that forced the evacuation of about two dozen people from one Chicago suburb.

The Daily Herald reports that Mundelein firefighters and police officers evacuated about 25 people from an apartment building in the northwestern Chicago suburb on Wednesday. Deputy Police Chief Don Hansen says firefighters had to take some senior citizens away on small boats.

The National Weather Service in the Chicago area reported that Libertyville recorded 6 inches of rainfall and Lake Forest had nearly 6 inches. Flash flood warnings were in effect for parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties. Flood warnings were in effect for the North Branch of the Chicago River and parts of the Des Plaines and Fox rivers.

More storms are expected in the Rockford area through the afternoon and evening.

