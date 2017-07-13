SE Wisconsin flooding ‘unprecedented’

MILWAUKEE — Authorities say nearly everyone in the Racine County community of Burlington is dealing with some type of flood damage.

Police Chief Mark Anderson says flooding in the city of about 10,000 is “massive” and “unprecedented.”

The city’s four bridges over the swollen Fox River remain closed because the waterway is 5 feet above flood stage.

Gov. Scott Walker on Thursday declared a state of emergency in Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties because of widespread flooding. National Guard troops have been sent to the area to help with recovery.

Because a We Energies substation is submerged in floodwater, thousands of people in the area without power may not have electricity restored until Friday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says roads and highways are closed throughout Racine, Kenosha, Walworth and Waukesha counties.

–Associated Press